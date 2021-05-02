Edappadi Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Edappadi is one of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies under Salem district. For Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Edappadi went to polls on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Karaikudi Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM. MNM or AMMK?

This time, Sampath Kumar (DMK), Palaniswami. K (AIADMK), Dhasapparaj (MNM), Sri Ratna (NTK) and Sekar (AMMK) are the key candidates contesting from Edappadi constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2016 Tamil nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Edappadi Assembly Constituency was recorded as 44.12 percent and Palaniswami K of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating Annadurai. N from Pattali Makkal Katchi with a margin of 42022 votes.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,61,712 registered voters for Edappadi assembly seat, out of which 1,34,495 were male and 1,27,192 were female voters. 0.7% of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

Check Live Updates Here: