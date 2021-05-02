Edappadi Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday. AIADMK and DMK are the key parties in the state. As per the latest numbers on the EC website, AIADMK candidate Chief Minister Palaniswami K is leading by huge margin with 70% votes in this constituency. Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks States As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results

Edappadi is one of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies under Salem district. For Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Edappadi went to polls on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.

This time, Sampath Kumar (DMK), Palaniswami. K (AIADMK), Dhasapparaj (MNM), Sri Ratna (NTK) and Sekar (AMMK) are the key candidates contesting from Edappadi constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2016 Tamil nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Edappadi Assembly Constituency was recorded as 44.12 percent and Palaniswami K of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating Annadurai. N from Pattali Makkal Katchi with a margin of 42022 votes.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,61,712 registered voters for Edappadi assembly seat, out of which 1,34,495 were male and 1,27,192 were female voters. 0.7% of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Edappadi are: Sambathkumar T (DMK), Palaniswami K (AIADMK), Jamuna A (BSP), Eswari P (APOI), Gunasekaran K N (MIPA), Suriyamoorthy S (MGRMK), Thasapparaj D (MNM), Pookadai Sekar N (AMMK), Mani C (DMKM), Manikandan R (TNIK), Shrirathna (NTK), Agni Sriramachandran N (IND), Eswaramurthy N (IND), Eswaramoorthy P (IND), Iyyappan P (IND), Kathiravan V (IND), L Kathiresan (IND), Guheshkumar M (IND), Shanmugam G (IND), Sownthararajan G (IND), Dr K Padmarajan (IND), Palanisamy A (IND), Balasubramaniam J (IND), Balamurugan M (IND), Murugan M (IND), Lakshmi G (IND), Loganathan S (IND), Stalin A (IND)

15.15 IST: As per the latest numbers on the EC website, AIADMK candidate Palaniswami K is leading by huge margin with 70% (30169) votes.

10.00 IST: Palaniswami K of AIADMK still leading by 67% Votes , Says EC

08.50: Early trends show Palaniswami K of AIADMK Leading

08.00 IST: Voting began at 8 AM.

07.30 IST: In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by PALANISWAMI. K of the AIADMK. The 16th Tamil Nadu legislative assembly election was held in a single phase on April 6.