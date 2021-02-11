New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday decided to extend the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls timing by one hour. This comes after some parties recommended the extension of poll timings due to social distancing norms. While announcing the decision, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the details will be divulged when we the actual announcement of the elections will be made. Also Read - Sasikala Given Grand Welcome on Return to Tamil Nadu After 4 Years, Says Will Remain in Active Politics

"Tamil Nadu Assembly tenure due to expire on May 24, 2021. Elections are due for 234 Assembly constituencies; General: 188, SC: 44 & ST: 02. Election Commission committed to COVID- safe elections with special focus on the participation of new voters & women," Sunil Arora said.