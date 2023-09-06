Home

Elephant Dies In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore After Country-Made Bomb Explodes In Its Mouth

Coimbatore: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old female elephant died of starvation in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore after a banned country-made bomb exploded in its mouth. The baby elephant died on Tuesday as it was unable to eat since the time the bomb exploded in its mouth.

Known as Avuttukai, the country-made bomb was commonly concealed within a fruit or vegetable by locals to deter wild boars from entering their farms. When an animal bites the Avuttukai, it explodes, causing severe damage to the animal’s mouth.

The incident was reported after locals at Thadagam forest range alerted forest officials that a frail elephant was roaming near a brick kiln.

At 7.30 AM on Tuesday, the field officials of the forest department found the elephant, aged around 5 to 6 years, lying on the ground near a brick kiln unit at Thadagam.

After checking the health condition of the elephant, officials said the injuries might have been due to avuttukkai. The animal was looking so weak, confirming that it had starved for the last few days due to injuries in its mouth.

After the incident came to limelight, senior officials and a veterinary team reached the spot and administered intravenous medicine and glucose (IV) to the distressed elephant. The veterinary team diagnosed that the elephant had bitten a country bomb known as ‘Avuttukai’, which is banned.

A report by India Today claimed that the elephant had recently entered the Tamil Nadu forest range from Kerala. However, forest officials will launch an inquiry to determine where the elephant encountered the Avuttukai.

