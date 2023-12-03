Home

ED Accuses DVAC Sleuths Of ‘Stealing Sensitive Documents’ During ‘Illegal’ Searches At Madurai Office

On Friday, an Enforcement Directorate officer, identified as Ankit Tiwari, was caught "red-handed" by DVAC officials while demanding and accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from a doctor in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sunday accused the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of “trespassing” at the agency’s Madurai office and “stealing sensitive documents” during “illegal searches” at the premises.

Days after the vigilance sleuths arrested an ED officer after he was caught ‘red-handed’ while taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor in Dindigul, the probe agency, in a written letter to state police chief, sought the registration of an FIR against DVAC officials who conducted searches at the ED’s regional office and allegedly “stole” sensitive case-related documents.

In the letter, addressed to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, Brijesh Beniwal working as an assistant director at ED’s Sub-Zonal Madurai Office, claimed that the anti-corruption officials barged into the central agency’s office, conducted illegal searches, and stole sensitive case files.

‘Sensitive documents stolen’

Seeking an FIR against the DVAC officials, Beniwal alleged that the searches were not only illegal but malafide in nature. The ED official has also accused the DVAC sleuths of “stealing various sensitive case records” and illegally accessing various case records and taking copies in mobile or other electronic media which could jeopardise the investigation.

According to Beniwal’s letter, on Friday, as many as 35 people dressed in civilian clothes and claiming to be from the police department, barged into the ED office along with local media and a mob of civilians.

“When we asked their identity card and purpose of visit, they were simply reluctant to provide any identity cards and barged in. Only one Mr M Sathyaseelan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, V&AC, Madurai Department has given his introduction. No search warrant whatsoever was shown. The so-called police persons were not in uniform and were without badge,” the ED official’s letter read.

“Thereafter these 35 persons continuously remained in the office of Enforcement Directorate, Madurai from 2:30 pm of 1st December, 2023 to 7:15 am of 2nd December, 2023. Time and again, we have questioned the presence of so many persons, and repeatedly sought for copy of FIR, search authorisation, identity and authorisation of the so many persons present, however, our request simply fell on deaf ears,” the letter read.

Those individuals, the ED official alleged, opened even those case files which has no relation to the alleged case for which the search was ordered; Ankit Tiwari’s room was intermittently locked during the search; they ransacked the ED office, besides giving out information.

ED officer caught taking 20 lakh bribe

On Friday, an ED officer, identified as Ankit Tiwari, was caught “red-handed” by DVAC officials while demanding and accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from a doctor in an unspecified case.

“ED officer Ankit Tiwari was ‘caught red handed’ by DVAC sleuths after he received Rs 20 lakh bribe money from the doctor,” police sources said on Friday, adding that Tiwari was arrested after being chased on the Dindigul-Madurai highway for several kilometres.

After he was taken into custody in Dindigul, a team of DVAC officials held ‘enquiries’ at the sub-zone ED office in Madurai, with state policemen standing guard outside the central government office.

Citing sources in the DVAC– a special anti-corruption unit of the Tamil Nadu police, a PTI report said that searches were conducted at a premises linked to the accused officer.

“Our sleuths are conducting searches at the residence of Ankit Tiwari and his Enforcement Directorate office at Madurai. Further searches will be conducted at the places associated with Ankit Tiwari,” the anti-corruption agency said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

