Erode East Bypolls LIVE: Voting Begins at 238 Polling Stations, Results on March 2

Erode East Bypolls LIVE: The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who is the ruling combine's candidate.

Erode East Bypolls LIVE: Voting for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday and will be held till 6 pm at 238 polling stations. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who is the ruling combine’s candidate. Elangovan is pitted against AIADMK’s K Thennarasu, a former legislator. The Returning Officer said the total number of voters in Erode (East) constituency was 2,26,876 — of which 1,10,713 are men, 1,16,140 are women and 23 others including transgenders.

Security for the bypoll has been stepped up and police and paramilitary personnel have been deputed to the 32 sensitive polling stations, sources said. The constituency witnessed a high-voltage campaign with top leaders of the ruling DMK, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK’s K Palaniswami canvassing votes for the respective candidates. The bypoll result will be out on March 2.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON ERODE EAST BYPOLLS HERE

