Chennai: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, several fake news and misinformation have surfaced on social media platforms. One such message which is going viral on WhatsApp claims that lockdown and restrictions will be imposed in Tamil Nadu from 8 PM on Friday, April 9. The fake message also has a list of ‘new restrictions’ including implementation of section 144 of the CrPC across the state, closure of beaches, temples, PVRs, work from home directive for private employees among others. “New guidelines will be implemented from 8 pm on Friday, April 9 to April 30 (sic),” the message reads. Also Read - Karnataka Government Revises COVID-19 Restrictions. Check Modified Order Here

Dismissing rumours, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan asked people to beware of baseless rumours. “No such advisory has been issued and that people should not believe any news that doesn’t come from official means of communication”, Radhakrishnan told The News Minute. Also Read - Here’s How You Can Help Your Kid Cope With COVID-Related Stress

Furthermore, he asserted that the government may impose some curbs for non-essential activities like restrictions on the number of people attending weddings and funerals. “We need to avoid unnecessary cultural activities and travel. But all this will be done step by step,” he added. Also Read - Delhi May Impose Night Curfew Soon, Proposal Sent to Kejriwal Under Consideration: Report

CLAIM: Tamil Nadu govt to impose curfew from April 9

FACT: No such plan under consideration as of now.

COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 3,672 new infections and 11 deaths, pushing the caseload to over the nine-lakh mark aggregating 9,03,479 cases and the total fatalities to 12,789, the Health Department said. Recoveries mounted to 8,66,913 today with 1,842 patients being discharged, leaving 23,777 active cases which included those in isolation, the bulletin said. Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,335 cases, totalling 2,55,074. It leads in the number of fatalities too with 4,275.