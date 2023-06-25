Home

Father Dead, 15-Yr-Old Son Injured After Car Rams Motorcycle In Coimbatore, Gruesome Video Surfaces: Watch

The impact of the grisly collision was such that the motorbike was launched over 10 feet in the air before crashing into the windshield of a Tempo Traveller van that was coming from behind.

Mangled remains of the motorcycle and the van it crashed into after the two-wheeler collided with a car. (ANI Photo)

Coimbatore, Tami Nadu: A 36-year-old man was killed while his teenage son sustained critical injuries after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle on a busy road in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city on Sunday. Shocking CCTV footage of the gruesome crash has surfaced online which shows the two-wheeler crashing head-on with a car coming from the opposite side of the road.

According to reports, the deceased victim was identified as 36-year-old Zakir Hussain, a resident of Gandhinagar in Ambarampalayam area of Coimbatore’s Pollachi district.

As per an ANI report, Zakir was taking his 15-year-old son, Ajmal to a Kabaddi coach in Navakarai area of Coimbatore before sending him to a Kabaddi tournament in Trichy. When Zakir, who was coming from Pollachi via Velandavalam, reached the KG Chavadi check post, a speeding car came from the opposite side and rammed into his motorcycle.

The impact of the grisly collision was such that the motorbike was launched over 10 feet in the air before crashing into the windshield of a Tempo Traveller van that was coming from behind. The father-son duo were hurled violently on the road and sustained critical injuries.

Watch the video here: (Warning: Graphic visuals)

Another angle of accident, shared news agency ANI:

#UPDATE | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: CCTV footage of the accident shows that the two-wheeler on which the father-son duo were travelling was hit by a car which there them up in the air and the two-wheeler landed on the traveller vehicle which was coming from behind. (Source: Local) pic.twitter.com/HzA6SDxjHY — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Zakir was killed on the spot while his son, Ajmal—a Class 10 student, sustained grievous injuries in the accident. Locals who witness the macabre crash, rushed to injured boy’s rescue and rushed him to the Coimbatore Government Hospital in an ambulance. The boy’s condition is stated to be critical.

In a statement, Coimbatore Police said the body of the deceased, Zakir Hussain, has been sent for autopsy while the KG Chavadi police have registered a case and are investigating the whereabouts of the car and its driver that rammed the victim’s motorcycle, news agency ANI reported.

They said that the cops are examining CCTV footage of the accident to identify the car and the erring driver who caused the crash.

“One person named Zakir Hussain died and his minor son was injured after a traveller vehicle hit their two-wheeler from behind near the KG Chavadi check post today. KG Chavadi police have registered a case regarding the accident and are investigating the matter,” Coimbatore Police said, according to ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

