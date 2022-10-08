Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on her visit to Chennai on Saturday, could be seen buying vegetable at Mylapore market. She also interacted with vendors there. She shared a video of her buying vegetables from a street vendor in Mylapore locality of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. She also interacted with some of the vendors, said a tweet by her office. Earlier in the day, she inaugurated a centre for children with special needs in the city.Also Read - These Areas In Chennai To Face Power Cuts On October 11. Check List Here

Tamil Nadu | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Mylapore market in Chennai, where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables. pic.twitter.com/MaRq3j7Fht — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

The Finance Minister could be seen buying sweet potato and showed interest in bitter gourd too. She later interacted with the vendors at the market. Also Read - 23-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Being Harassed By Loan App Operators In Chennai

Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables in India have soared up. Retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper limit range of 6 per cent for almost a year now. India’s chief economist Kaushik Das had informed that the consumer price inflation “is tracking around 7.4 per cent” in September as compared to the same month last year. It was higher than August’s 7 per cent. As per a report by Deutsche Bank there is a risk of inflation further rising if the momentum of food and vegetable prices picks up.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Sitharaman slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for launching a national party, saying KCR deliberately changed his party TRS’s name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) “on the advice of Tantriks.”

Speaking to ANI, Sitharaman said, “Chief Minister KCR, on the advice of Tantriks and numerologists, stopped going to the Secretariat, and did not even induct women for many years in his cabinet. Now has changed the party’s name to BRS on Tantrik’s advice. After failing and betraying the people of Telangana and the Telugu language, he has now launched BRS as a national party. The new party is doomed to fail.”

Sitharaman said TRS was formed to fulfil Telangana sentiment but KCR has failed to deliver.