Chennai: A fire broke out at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday morning. Several fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze. Visuals showed firefighters spraying streams of water and a plume of smoke rising into the air.

"All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. So far no report of casualties or injuries have been reported," Dr J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary (health) for the Tamil Nadu government was quoted by news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu | Fire breaks out at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. Several fire tenders reach the spot. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/dgGhTQvj84 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

