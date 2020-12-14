New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident, a married couple and three kids were found dead in their house at a village near Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Also Read - Ola to Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory For Rs 2,400 Crore in Tamil Nadu

Preliminary probe hinted at a 'suicide pact' and the man and woman in their thirties could have ended their lives after killing their two daughters aged seven and eight and five-year-old son, police said.

There are indications that the 37-year-old man was 'reeling under burden of debt' and he may have convinced his spouse, who was seven years younger than him to end all their lives, they added.

The bodies of the five, hanging from the ceiling of their V Pudupalayam residence, was first noticed by a neighbour who alerted the police.

The bodies have been sent to a government medical college hospital here for autopsy by a team of police personnel who inspected the spot.

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder leader S Ramadoss expressed grief over the deaths due to debt problems. In a tweet, he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved kin.

(With inputs from PTI)