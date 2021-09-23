Chennai: A flood alert has been issued in the five districts of Tamil Nadu after the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project Dam reached its full capacity of 52 feet. The five districts that fall under the flood alert area include Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Cuddalore.Also Read - Viral Video: Car Tied With Ropes In Flood-hit Siricilla to Prevent From Being Washed Away | WATCH

According to the Public Works Department officials, the water level in the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project dam stood at 51.20 feet on Thursday(September 23) against its full capacity of 52 feet.

The Inflow of the dam was measured at 400 cusecs while the discharge is maintained at 500 cusecs.

Krishnagiri District Collector V Jaya Chandra Banu Reddy said that the flood alert is applicable throughout the Thenpennai river pathways starting from the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border to Cuddalore district, where the river flows into the Bay of Bengal.

The Krishnagiri District Collector V Jaya Chandra Banu Reddy even told the media persons that the officials had issued warnings to the people.

(With Inputs From IANS)