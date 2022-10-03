Chennai: Assorted foreign currency worth Rs 15.68 lakhs was recovered from two male passengers bound for Sharjah. The two were intercepted at Chennai airport and during the search, assorted foreign currency worth Rs 15.68 lakhs concealed inside inner garments was recovered and seized from them, said Chennai Customs.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 6 People Drown In Kollidam River, Two Bodies Retrieved, Search For Remaining Underway