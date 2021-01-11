Fight against Covid: International organization honours over 1000 Chennai nurses Also Read - Rajinikanth To Resume Shooting of Annaatthe in February Next Year in Chennai Following His Health Conditions

International women's organization, Inner Wheel on Sunday honoured 1,130 nurses at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for their exemplary service in the fight against Covid-19. Chennai had witnessed a sudden spurt in the number of Covid patients in the initial stage of the pandemic. That figure has been brought down considerably. Vasudha Chandrachud, National President of Inner Wheel India handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to treat unknown and poor patients.

Over 9 lakh College students in Tamil Nadu to get free data cards:

With the aim of help students to attend online classes, the Tamil Nadu government is all set to distribute free Internet data cards to students of government-aided colleges and polytechnic institutes. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the free data cards could help students to attend online classes till April. Using these cards, the students can download 2 GB of data every day for four months from January to April.

Fans urge Rajinikanth to reverse his decision:

Fans of actor Rajinikanth held an agitation in Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Sunday appealing the superstar to reverse his decision to not enter politics. Citing health reasons, Rajinikanth had recently decided not to take the political plunge. The veteran actor and his fans’ organization had been mobilizing people across the state for launching a political party for the past few months in Tamil Nadu.

Vegetable prices fall in Chennai with the arrival of the first crop

With the arrival of the first crop, the prices of vegetables have dropped by 10 to 15 percent at the Koyambedu market. Wholesalers said the fall was expected to continue or remain stable for the rest of the month. The quality of the product reaching the market has also improved considerably, they noted.