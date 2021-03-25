Chennai: With Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections just around the corner, some candidates from the state has come up with unique and innovative ideas to spice up their poll campaign. From donning the role of a chef to becoming a vegetable seller, they are trying it all. Going several steps ahead of all of them was the AIADMK’s Nagapattinam segment contestant Thanga Kathiravan whose campaign idea literally made people stop and watch him. While canvassing for votes, he spotted a woman washing clothes in Nagore in front of her house and immediately he stopped and offered to wash clothes of her household, he did that and even squeezed the clothes to dry. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Two Groups Fight Over Bag Full of Rs 1 Crore, Seized by Election Officials

Kathiravan told the woman that she need not strain herself so much to wash clothes as AIADMK has promised washing machine for every household and the only thing she needed to do was to vote for the two-leaves symbol. A video of him washing clothes had also gone viral on social media. Also Read - Not Again! DMK Leader Makes Obnoxious Remark, Says 'Women These Days Don't Have Figure 8' | WATCH

Watch: Also Read - Tamil Nadu Elections: Coimbatore South, Chepauk, Edapaddi Are Among 7 Seats That Matter | Here's Why

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK candidate Thanga Kathiravan from Nagapattinam washed clothes and promised to give washing machine after winning elections during campaigning yesterday. pic.twitter.com/orDGoRFUhn — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

Amusing the people further, DMK nominee from Virugambakkam AVM Prabakar Raja displayed his culinary skills at a small eatery by quickly pouring batter on the tawa and making a hot dosa. Meanwhile, AIADMK candidate from Royapuram, D Jayakumar filled a pot fully with water for a woman by manually operating a roadside handpump.

Also, the Fisheries Minister Jayakumar dons the signature ”MGR” cap sometimes and goes around his constituency on a cycle-rickshaw to seek votes. Makkal Needhi Maiam candidate Priyadarshini from Egmore sat at a roadside eatery, prepared spicy fried fish and requested support, popular actor and independent candidate Mansoor Ali Khan is going solo on a moped to seek votes.

Contesting from Thondamuthur (Coimbatore region), Khan broke coconuts with dexterity using a machete belonging to a vendor selling tender coconut. When there was no one to buy the coconut he broke, he paid for it and drank the coconut water.

Touring Sowcarpet, which is home to a large number of natives of northern states, DMK nominee from Harbour constituency P K Sekar Babu and Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran sported bright red Rajasthani headgear. In the past polls, DMK wall posters in Hindi in this area were not uncommon.

AIADMK rival and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran, during his campaign, mimicked late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s voice to rounds of applause from his supporters.

He imitated the late leader’s voice to mock at the DMK’s poll promise of Rs 1,000, ”rights” assistance to women family heads every month. Dhinakaran is fighting both the AIADMK and the DMK and he has branded the two parties as betrayers and evil force respectively.

Many candidates, including former Chennai Mayor and AIADMK nominee ”Saidai” Duraisamy, did not miss an opportunity to prepare tea by stepping into roadside tea shops.

BJP’s star candidate Khushbu Sundar even prepared tea at the residence of a voter in her Thousand Lights segment here.

Another feature seen during the current election is candidates, cutting across party lines, honouring voters with a shawl while seeking votes in both rural and urban areas.

Several candidates make it a point to touch the feet of the elderly to seek their blessings, which is however, not unusual.

While AIADMK candidates V V Rajan Chellappa and M R Vijayabaskar tried their hands at traditional handlooms, PMK”s M Thilaga Bama helped a vegetable vendor and several other aspirants flock to places of worship, praying for success.

Also, song-dance shows, in which performers recreate popular numbers with lyrics to suit a specific party, and performances by folk artists add colour to campaigns.

In a poll event, some even dressed up like ”Chhota Bheem,” ”Motu” and ”Patlu,” cartoon characters popular with children.

“Stalin thaan Vaararu,” (Stalin is coming) and “Boomi Ulla Varai” (a song in praise of ”Amma” Jayalalithaa) are among the campaign songs that reverberate in the poll meetings of the DMK and AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu will hold a single-phase poll for the 234-member legislative assembly on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

(With Agency inputs)