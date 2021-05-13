Chennai: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the assembly leaders led by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday agreed to further intensify the total lockdown in the state. Notably, five key decisions were taken at the all-party meet in the state secretariat on Thursday. To prevent the COVID situation, the steps taken by the state government should be accepted by all parties. Moreover, the political parties should not involve in any public or gathering meetings. Also Read - Maharashtra Registers Less Than 50,000 Cases For Fifth Straight Day, Records 850 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

It was also decided that to prevent the spread of the virus, public cooperation is important, and all parties should create awareness among people and provide relief material to the needy. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Districts Reporting High Cases Should Continue For 6-8 Weeks, Says ICMR

They also decided to form an advisory committee in which assembly parties can suggest new ways to prevent the spread of the virus. It was also decided that the full lockdown in Tamil Nadu will be further intensified. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Leaves Fans Wondering 'Yaha Kab Gyms Khulenge' As He Shares His Workout Video

“Based on the views expressed by the representatives of all parties in the meeting, it has been decided to intensify the norms for complete lockdown further with a view to protect the lives of the people,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian told Indian Express.

The all-party meeting also decided to constitute a committee of representatives of legislature parties in the State Assembly to provide suggestions to the government on Corona prevention and other issues.

The state government on Saturday had announced a two-week “total lockdown” across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic. Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to “unavoidable reasons” and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

According to Stalin, the total lockdown has been enforced from 4 AM on May 10 till 4 AM on May 24.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 30,621 new cases, 19,287 recoveries and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per latest updates, total cases at present stands at 14,99,485 and total death toll reaches 16,768.