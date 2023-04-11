Home

Gambling Online In Tamil Nadu Could Get You 3 Years In Jail, ₹10 Lakh Fine

Tamil Nadu has announced a ban on online gambling, a day after state Governor RN Ravi gave assent to the 'Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games' Bill.

Anyone violating online gambling ban in Tamil Nadu may serve upto three years in jail or pay fine which may extend to Rs 10 lakh or both. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu has banned online gambling as state Governor RN Ravi gave assent to the ‘Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games’ Bill. Anyone violating the law may serve upto three years in jail or pay fine which may extend to Rs 10 lakh or both. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced that the governor has given assent to the prohibition of online gambling bills in the evening assembly session.

On Tuesday, the MK Stalin-led government published in its gazette the legislation on banning online gambling. Other than this legislation, a panel to regulate online games will be constituted soon and will be headed by a person who has retired from the service in a post not less than that of the state Chief Secretary.

The members will be retired Inspector General’s of Police who have technical experience. The panel will act as a grievance redressal body and the decision of the panel will be final and gives no recourse to any further legal proceedings.

What the does law on online gambling in Tamil Nadu say

Advertisement in any form promoting online gambling or playing of online games of chance with money or other stakes is prohibited in the state. The specified online games of chance are rummy and poker.

Those violating the provision on advertisement for promotion or inducing people to play online gambling/games of chance face punishment with imprisonment up to one year or with fine, which may extend to Rs 5 lakh, or both.

In Tamil Nadu, any person indulging in online gambling/online games of chance with money or other stakes shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with fine up to Rs 5,000 or both.

Any person who provides online gambling service or games of poker and rummy with money or other stakes shall face punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to Rs 10 lakh or both.

The ordinance (prohibiting online gambling, wager-based online games of chance of rummy and poker) was promulgated by Governor Ravi on October 1, 2022 and a gazette notification was issued by the government on October 3. Later, on October 19 last year, a Bill to replace the Ordinance was passed by the Assembly and sent to the Governor.

After 131 days, the Bill was returned on March 6, 2023 by the Governor to the Assembly. “Lack of legislative competence” was among the key reasons outlined by the Raj Bhavan for returning the Bill.

On March 23, the Assembly once again unanimously adopted the Bill to ban online gambling and sent it to Ravi. The government, citing constitutional provisions stoutly defended its move and asserted that it is fully empowered to enact a Bill to ban online gambling.

