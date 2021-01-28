New Delhi: A group of four robbers carried out a gold heist at the residence of a jeweller’s residence in Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. During the loot, the robbers attacked four people in the house using sharp edged weapons, leaving two dead. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 28 January 2021: Check Rates of 22k Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Later, within hours of the robbery, police nabbed the suspects following an encounter in which one of them was shot dead. Two others were arrested and about 17-kg gold recovered.

The gang had struck at the residence of a jeweller early in the morning, police said. They attacked the residents of the house before decamping with the gold and a hard disk containing CCTV footage.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and rescued the jeweller and his daughter-in-law, who were battling for life, and admitted them to Sirkazhi government hospital.

After travelling a few kilometers in their car, the robbers had abandoned the vehicle on Sirkazhi bypass road near Melamathur. Acting on a tip-off that a gang was spotted near a paddy field in Erukkur village, a team of police rushed to the spot. And, when they tried to nab them, the gang members started attacking the police.

In retaliation, the police team opened fire killing one of the three and apprehended two others, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to Rajasthan and the car in which they fled the crime scene, apparently broke down on Sirkazhi bypass road.

As a result, the robbers had gone into the nearby paddy field. However, locals spotted them and alerted the police.

Further investigation is on.

(With Agency inputs)