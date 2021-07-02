Chennai: A guest lecturer-cum-research scholar was found dead on campus at top-ranked engineering institute IIT Madras in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. According to initial reports, a partially burnt body of a man in his mid-20s was found late Thursday night. It was only until this morning that the police identified the body. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Express Announces Flight Services to Malaysia For July 2021 | Complete Schedule Here

Tamil Nadu: Body of a guest lecturer-cum-research scholar found at IIT Madras in Chennai. Kotturpuram Police is present at the spot, body sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

It has been reported that the deceased was a research student from Kerala. The body has been sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy and Kotturpuram Police is present at the spot to conduct further investigation.

A case of suspicious death has been registered and the police are probing to find out whether it was murder or suicide. Further details are awaited.