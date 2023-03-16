Home

Tamil Nadu

H3N2 Scare: No Holidays For Schools in Tamil Nadu, Says State’s Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu School Closing News: Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian announced that there will not be any holidays for students up to Standard 9 in the state due to the H3N2 scare.

Puducherry Govt Declares Holiday for schools.(Representational Image)

School Closing News Latest Update: Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian on Wednesday announced that there will not be any holidays for students up to Standard 9 in the state due to the H3N2 scare. While speaking to reporters after neighbouring Puducherry declared a holiday for students up to Class 8 due to the increase in H3N2 influenza virus cases, he added that the incidence of H3N2 cases was not high in Tamil Nadu and rumours must not be spread.

The Minister has requested that people with fever and influenza must isolate themselves. He even asked people to wear masks and to keep a safe distance from others. As per the news agency IANS report, the minister also called upon the people to maintain Covid-19 protocol in the state and said that rumours should not be spread about the incidence of the viral fever.

Tamil Nadu State Public Health Department Advisory

The Tamil Nadu State Public Health Department has also asked people to wear masks and to keep safe distances. The Health Department has directed the district administrations to closely monitor the increasing cases of fever in their respective districts and to keep track of it.

H3N2 flu On Rise: Puducherry Govt Declares Holiday for schools

In view of the spread of the H3N2 influenza virus in the Union Territory, the Puducherry government has announced a holiday for all schools up to Class 8 from March 16 till March 26. The order will be in force for schools in all four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam in the Union Territory in view of the prevalence of the viral subtype of influenza, particularly among children. While speaking in the Assembly during zero hour, Home and Education Minister A Nammasivayam said in view of spread of the influenza particularly among children, the government decided to declare a holiday for all schools including privately-managed institutions and government-aided schools from primary class to Class 8, news agency PTI reported.

H3N2 and H3N1 are both types of influenza A viruses, commonly known as the flu. Some of the most common symptoms include prolonged fever, cough, running nose, & body pain. But in severe cases, people may also experience breathlessness and/or wheezing.

(With Inputs From Agency)

