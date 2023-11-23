Home

Tamil Nadu

Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu: Schools In Chennai, Karaikal, Puducherry Closed As IMD Predicts More Showers For 5 Days

Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu: Schools In Chennai, Karaikal, Puducherry Closed As IMD Predicts More Showers For 5 Days

In Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts are expected to experience intense rainfall posing issues for people residing in low-lying areas.

Weather Update: Parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting further rainy spells throughout the upcoming days this week. Puducherry and Karaikal regions endured continuous rain over the last 24 hours, forcing the respective governments to declare a school holiday for Wednesday. While light to moderate rains would occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. Students and parents are advised to contact the respective schools for updates on school holiday.

Trending Now

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts are expected to experience intense rainfall posing issues for people residing in low-lying areas.

You may like to read

According to the weather department, “a cyclonic circulation moving westward over Tamil Nadu will produce heavy to very heavy rain across southern portions of South India for a few days. Further, light to moderate rainfall may occur over Tamil Nadu on November 22-23, Kerala-Mahe from November 22-24, Coastal Karnataka on November 23 and South Interior Karnataka on November 23-24.”

Weather Update November 23

Very heavy rain may impact parts of Kerala-Mahe, heavy rain over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

Scattered rain with thunderstorms are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka.

Isolated rain or snow is predicted across Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Isolated rain with thunderstorms are likely over Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Shallow to moderate fog is possible at isolated places of North India, Central India and East India in morning hours.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.