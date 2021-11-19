Chennai: Nine people were killed at Pernambet in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district on Friday when the house in which they were staying collapsed in incessant rainfall.Also Read - Schools Closed, NDRF on Stand-by: Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Downpour; Red Alert Issued | Key Update

The deceased include four women, four children and one man. The house collapsed when the family was fast asleep.

Fire and Rescue personnel and the police rushed to the spot and took out those injured.

Eight people were injured in the accident and are being given medical aid at the Pernambet Government hospital.

The bodies are at the Pernambet Government hospital for post-mortem.