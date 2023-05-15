Home

Hooch Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: 10 Dead, Several Hospitalised, 2 Arrested | What We Know So Far

Hooch Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died, and Rs 50,000 for those who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Officials said more than two dozen people are undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor.

Chennai: At least 10 people, including three women, died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu. Giving details, officials told news agency ANI that six people from Ekkiyarkuppam near Marakkanam in Villupuram district died on Sunday. Two persons in Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district died on Friday and a couple died on Sunday, all caused due to illicit liquor consumption, officials said. They further added that more than two dozen people are undergoing treatment and are said to be doing well.

Two Accused Arrested

Police said two accused have been arrested for supplying illicit liquor and added that special teams have been formed to search for more suspects. Senior police officer Kannan, IG North Zone, stated that a total of seven policemen including inspectors and sub-inspectors have also been arrested.

MK Stalin Announces Compensation

In the meantime, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died, and Rs 50,000 for those who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Police to Take Action Against Culprits

After the incident was reported, Inspector General of Police (North) N Kannan assured proper actions and said that all 10 victims possibly consumed spurious liquor with ethanol-methanol substances in it.

He further added that two separate incidents of spurious liquor deaths have been reported in the north zone of Tamil Nadu and as of now police did not find any evidence of a link between the two incidents but police are investigating from an angle to find any possible links between both the incidents.

“Two spurious liquor incidents have been reported, one in Chengalpattu district and another one in Villupuram district. In Ekkiyarkuppam village under Villupuram district near Marakkanam, yesterday 6 were hospitalised with complaints of Vomiting, eye irritation, vomiting and giddiness. On information, a police team reached the village and admitted ill to the hospital. In this four have died as they didn’t respond to the treatment while two are in the Intensive Care Unit. 33 are doing well with treatment,” the IG said.

Giving details about the second incident in Chengalpattu district where 4 people died, IG N Kannan said, “In the morning, one case was reported from Chithamur of Chengalpattu district where two persons of a family died. While another person was undergoing treatment in the hospital. Initially, we thought this could be a suicide attempt because of a family dispute but after watching their symptom we suspected it to be a spurious liquor incident.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.