Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has announced further relaxations in COVID-19 curbs today. It has decided to reopen schools for Class 9 and above from September 1, while theatres can open from Monday at 50% occupancy, the state government said. As per the new guidelines announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the restrictions in the state have been extended till September 9.

The state government also announced that colleges will be allowed to conduct physical classes from September 1 on a rotational basis. It also said both the teaching staff and non-teaching staff need to be vaccinated.

Regarding the resumption of physical classes in colleges, the standard operating procedures would be announced by the higher education department. It further said the polytechnic colleges also would be allowed to conduct physical classes from September 1 and the staff should be vaccinated.