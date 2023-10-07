Home

ICC World Cup 2023: Chennai Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Match Days; Check Details, Routes

As per an advisory issued by Chennai Traffic Police, only one-way traffic will be allowed on roads leading to the MA Chidambaram Stadium on world cup match days.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Traffic restrictions will be in place in Chennai during the five matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which are scheduled to be held in the Tamil Nadu capital’s Chepauk Stadium beginning October 8 (Sunday).

An advisory in this regard was issued by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Saturday. As per the advisory only one-way traffic will be allowed on roads leading to the MA Chidambaram Stadium on world cup match days.

The matches are scheduled to be held on October 8, 13, 18, 23 and 27. Traffic arrangements/diversions will come into effect from 12 PM in the afternoon till 10 PM in the night on the above days, the advisory stated.

Check out roadmap shared by GCTP on the above mentioned dates:

One-way traffic on Victoria Hostel road with entry Bharathi Salai and Victoria Hotel Road junction.

No-entry from Wallajah Road and Victoria Hotel Road junction.

Buses coming Kannagi Statue will not be allowed to Bells Road. Instead, they will be diverted at Bharathi Salai-Bells Road junction towards Ratna Cafe junction.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai onto Wallajah Road with passes bearing ‘B’ and ‘R’ in their registration plates will not be allowed on Bells Road.

While vehicles coming from the War Memorial and from the Gandhi Statue with passes bearing the alphabets ‘M’, ‘T’, and ‘V’ will only be allowed through Bharathi Salai, Canal Road. Other vehicles will be diverted to Foreshore Service Road for parking, the advisory said.

Vehicles with asses bearing alphabets ‘B’ and ‘R’, coming from the War Memorial and from Gandhi Statue, will be be allowed via., Bharathi Salai, Bells Road, and Wallajah Road to park at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate. However, they will be not be allowed at the Labour Statue towards Wallajah Road.

Vehicles coming from the War Memorial and from Gandhi Statue with passes bearing alphabets ‘B’ and ‘R’ will be allowed via., Bharathi Salai, Bells Road, and Wallajah Road to park at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate and will not be allowed at Labour Statue towards Wallajah Road.

The traffic diversions were implemented on a trial basis from 3 pm on Saturday and will continue for a week.

The Southern Railway will also run a special passenger train between Velachery and Chintadripet on the five world cup match days.

