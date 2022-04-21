Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai is emerging as a COVID hotspot as 12 students of the varsity have tested positive for Covid-19. If reports are to be believed, 18 people were tested and the result of 10 turned positive. COVID cases in Tamil Nadu had declined but of late, the infection rate is increasing. Calling the rising cases a cause of concern, state health secretary Radhakrishnan said based on the genome analysis of the cases, 90 per cent are Omicron cases of BA.2 variant.Also Read - Explained: How Can Covid-19 Affect Your Children? What Are It's Complications? Expert Speaks - Watch

STRICT MEASURES IMPOSED

Speaking to reporters, Radhakrishnan blamed people’s complacency behind the increase in cases. “People have a tendency to avoid masks and not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, which is a cause of concern”, India Today quoted the health secretary as saying.

Furthermore, he added that all collectors have been asked to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed everywhere.

COVID CASES ON RISE ACROSS INDIA

In the last 24 hours, India saw 2,380 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), nearly 15% higher than Wednesday. The death toll rose to 522,062 as 56 people succumbed to the infection, data updated on Union health ministry's website showed. The R-value for coronavirus which denotes the speed at which the infection is spreading has gone up for the country. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.49 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent, the health ministry data showed.