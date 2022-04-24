Chennai/Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu continued to see a surge in daily Covid-19 cases as 25 more people have tested positive for coronavirus at IIT-Madras, taking the total tally at the premier research institution to 55 from 30. “Till today, we have tested 1420 people of which 55 people have tested positive for Covid19 at IIT-Madras. All positive patients have mild symptoms and their condition is stable….No ‘XE’ variant detected in Tamil Nadu till now,” Principal Secy-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan said. He asserted t hat an isolation facility has also been created, which is being effectively utilised. “Definitely, it is a cluster, but we have ensured that it doesn’t turn into large scale outside”, Radhakrishnan added.Also Read - Has COVID 4th Wave Started? Delhi's R-Value Crosses 2 This Week, Shows IIT Study. Here's What It Means
IIT Madras COVID Cluster: Here’s Your 10-point Cheatsheet to This Big Story
- In the wake of rising COVID cases, Principal Secy-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan said that the number of tests will be increased from 18,000 a day to 25,000 across the State.
- He, however, asked people to remain calm and not lower their guards. “We have added 2,099 high-end ICU beds under the Emergency Covid Response Package and are sufficiently prepared”, The New Indian Express quoted him as saying.
- On being asked about restrictions regarding face masks, he said that Tamil Nadu never withdrew the mandate on masks. Only the fine was slowed down, which the government has reiterated.
- State Health Minister Ma Subramanian claimed that the Covid -19 situation in Tamil Nadu is under control but the government don’t want any rise in cases and hence stringent measures will be taken to prevent the spread.
- “Students of IIT Madras who have been tested positive are now lodged in a separate hostel and there is no need for hospitalisation. However, we are now doing all the necessary surveillance and all the district collectors have been directed to ensure that people must follow Covid-appropriate manner”, Ma Subramanian added.
- Police have also been directed to ensure that people don’t violate necessary Covid-19 protocols.
- Dr. T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director, State public health department said,”There is no need for worry but the state is taking precautions.”
- 25 districts in the state have zero Covid -19 cases. The slight increase in cases is due to the increase in testing.
- Both the State health secretary and the state public health director have appealed to the people of the state to vaccinate themselves.
- According to the state public health department, around 42 lakh people are yet to take their first dose of vaccine, and 1.3 crore people are due for their second dose of vaccine.