Chennai/Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu continued to see a surge in daily Covid-19 cases as 25 more people have tested positive for coronavirus at IIT-Madras, taking the total tally at the premier research institution to 55 from 30. "Till today, we have tested 1420 people of which 55 people have tested positive for Covid19 at IIT-Madras. All positive patients have mild symptoms and their condition is stable….No 'XE' variant detected in Tamil Nadu till now," Principal Secy-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan said. He asserted t hat an isolation facility has also been created, which is being effectively utilised. "Definitely, it is a cluster, but we have ensured that it doesn't turn into large scale outside", Radhakrishnan added.

