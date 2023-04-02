Home

Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras PhD Student Dies By Suicide, Third Case In 45 Days

IIT Madras PhD Student Dies By Suicide, Third Case In 45 Days

This is the third such incident this year where a student of IIT Madras has died by suicide.

The case is registered by the Velachery Police and the body has been sent for post-mortem. (Representative image)

IIT Madras PhD Student Dies By Suicide: In yet another incident, a 32-year-old IIT Madras PhD scholar allegedly died by suicide in a rented accommodation in Velachery. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Kumar Jain and he hailed from West Bengal. Jain was a PhD research scholar at the mechanical engineering department at IIT Madras. According to the police, the student had posted a cryptic WhatsApp status saying, “I am sorry, not good enough”. This is the third such incident this year where a student of IIT Madras has died by suicide.

According to the police, Sachin was living in rented accommodation at Brahmin street, Velachery for the past three months along with two others. On Friday, Sachin left for his home early while his friends were still on campus. Later, he posted a WhatsApp status and also sent a message to some of his friends. When one of his friends came to check on him he was found unconscious and soon was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

You may like to read

A case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

It is worth mentioning here that this is the third case where a student of IIT Madras has died by suicide in just 45 days. Before this, a third-year BTech student had allegedly died by suicide.

IIT Madras Issues Statement On PhD Scholar Alleged Suicide

“We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of a PhD Research scholar from the Mechanical Engineering Department on the afternoon of 31st March 2023 at his residence at Velachery, Chennai. A student with an exemplary academic and research record is a big loss to the research community,” the IIT said.

“The Institute expresses its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of the deceased student. The Institute requests everyone respect the privacy of the student’s family at this difficult juncture. May the departed soul rest in peace”, it added.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.