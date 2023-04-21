Home

IIT Madras Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room, Fourth Such Case This Year

Chennai Police said the body of the student was taken for autopsy and a preliminary investigation is underway on the IIT Madras campus.

He was a second-year student from Maharashtra and was pursuing Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras.

Chennai: A second-year B Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, died on Friday by suicide on the institute campus. He was found dead in the hostel room, police said and added that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

“The body was taken for autopsy and a preliminary investigation is underway on the IIT Madras campus,” Chennai Police said.

Notably, this is the fourth such case in IIT-Madras this year. Earlier this month, another 32-year-old PhD student died by suicide in his hostel room in IIT-Madras. He was from West Bengal.

Prior to that, a third-year student died by suicide on the same campus in March this year. He was a 20year-old student and a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

Before this, one research scholar from Maharashtra died by suicide at IIT-Madras in February this year.

HELPLINES Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or you know someone who needs counselling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

