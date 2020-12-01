The southern part of India is likely to experience heavy rainfall this week due to the depression forming over the Bay of Bengal. This comes less than a week after the landfall of Cyclone Nivar. According to the India Meteorological Department, a depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and it is likely to intensify further into a deep depression and bring widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south coastal Andhra Pradesh from December 1. Also Read - AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020: Admit Card Released on Official Website, Here's How to Download

A Red alert has been issued for four southern districts of Kerala – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts on December 3. Similarly, an Orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts the same day. Also Read - Heavy Rains Predicted in These States in Next Four Days; IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts

A Yellow alert has been issued for another three districts, including Alappuzha and Ernakulam for the same day. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Speaks to Tamil Nadu CM, Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

The department has also issued a pre-Cyclone watch for South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala coasts predicting that weather conditions there could intensify into a Cyclonic Storm in coming hours.

“Pre-Cyclone Watch for South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala coasts. The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward at 2330 hrs of 30th Nov 2020 about 590kms ESE of Trincomalee(SL). To intensify further into a Deep Depression and subsequently into a Cyclonic Storm,” India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 30th November 2020 over the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal near Lat. 7.8° N and Long. 86.6°E, about 590 km east southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 1000 km east of Kanniyakumari (India),” IMD said.

It is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next six hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours, IMD said.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast between latitude 7.50N and 9.00N close to Trincomalee during evening/night of 2nd December. It is very like to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Comorin area on 3rd December morningand move westward towards south Tamilnadu coast,” IMD said.