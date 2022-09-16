Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit has decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 by presenting gold rings to the newborns and distributing 720 kilograms of fish, among other plans. Reportedly, Since Modi will become 72 years old, 720 kg of fish will be distributed. Minister of State for Fisheries and Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Thursday said, “We have identified the Government RSRM Hospital in Chennai and have decided that all children born on the Prime Minister’s birthday will be given a gold ring. ”Also Read - Explained: What Are Yellow Crazy Ants That Are Leaving Snakes Dead And Causing Cattle To Go Blind In Tamil Nadu

Replying to a query about the cost of the initiative, he said, "It will be about 2-gm gold per ring which is about Rs. 5000.'' The party's local unit has estimated about 10-15 deliveries at the particular hospital on that day. "This is not a freebie. We are just celebrating our Prime Minister's birthday by welcoming babies born on that day,'' he said.

According to a three-page letter sent out by the party's national president Arun Singh on August 30, all the states have been asked to mark the occasion as 'Sewa Pakhwada', similar to programmes organised in previous years. Under it, the activities involve blood donation and medical check up camps among others. The party leadership had strictly asked for no cakes to be cut or havans to be organised.

SPECIAL THALI TO BE SERVED IN DELHI

A restaurant owner in Delhi is also all set to launch a special ‘Thali’ to make the day special. The ARDOR 2.0 restaurant at Connaught Place will be offering a sizable thali containing 56 items. Customers will have the option of both veg and non-veg.

Restaurant owner Sumit Kalara said, “I have a lot of respect for PM Modi. He is the pride of our country. We want to gift something unique on his birthday. We decided to launch this thali. We named it. Have kept ’56 inch Modi ji’.

He further said, “We want to gift this plate to him. We want him to come and eat here. But, we cannot do this due to security reasons. So this is for his fans who love him dearly.”