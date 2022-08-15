Chennai: As the nation echoed with zeal and enthusiasm on the 76th Independence Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hoisted the National Flag at the state Secretariat in Chennai and also addressed the audience on the occasion. The chief minister also presented numerous awards to leaders, civilians, police officials, and others under various categories during the ceremony.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan; How Indian Cricket Fraternity Wished Fans on 15th August
Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the state, Tamil Nadu Police beefed up security in all districts on Monday. Heavy police deployment was seen at Chennai MGR Central Railway Station, Chennai International Airport, Metro stations, Medical college hospitals and special enhancement of security was in place at the Koodankulam Nuclear power plant. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's BIG Message on Independence Day 2022: 'Women Can be Great Movers of Society And Nation's Economy'
Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Police have also announced traffic diversions on August 15. According to the release by the city police, the traffic diversions will be in place from 6 a.m. till the end of celebrations. The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic except for those carrying pass. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, August 15 to August 21: What’s In Store For You This Week?
Speaking about beefed-up security in the state, a senior officer with the police headquarters, said, “There are three reasons for this unprecedented security. One is a routine for the Independence Day celebrations. However, certain Islamic international groups were plotting some mischief and we busted it with the arrest of a 24-year-old engineer recently. Third, the Sri Lankan angle and possibilities of some miscreants creating trouble to grab attention.”
The senior officer further said that the department was acting specifically following intelligence inputs from central agencies.