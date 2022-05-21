Chennai: Tamil Nadu reported the first case of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron on Saturday. The person affected by the variant is a resident of Navalur in Chengalpattu district, located 30 kilometres from Chennai. The first case of BA.4 Sub variant of Omicron in India was reported in Telangana recently, and this will be the second case in the Country.Also Read - Nirbhaya Safe City Project: Tamil Nadu Launches AI-Enabled Panic Button, CCTV Surveillance in 500 Chennai Buses

Speaking to reporters at the King Institute in Guindy, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, the initial report showed that the sub-variant was detected in a family cluster at Navalur in Chengalpattu district and they had no travel history. Also Read - Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Chennai's Longest Unidirectional Flyover

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine released a bulletin and said, “While the identification of the BA.4 Omicron Sub-variant is not a cause of any immediate panic, it is more a reminder to continue the focus on eligible persons getting completely vaccinated and the need to continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour in crowded areas.” Also Read - TN Police to Develop App to Prevent Cybercrimes, Find Missing Vehicles, Track History-Sheeters

Meanwhile, the data from the Health Department showed that in May 82 % of samples tested showed BA. 2 variant of Omicron, 7% BA.3 variant, 4% are BA.2 10 variant, and BA. 4 are 0.7 %.

A total of 3,328 samples were taken from January to May and sent for Whole Genome Sequencing at the State Public Health Lab on the DMS campus, of which 96 % belonged to Omicron only. BA. 2 reported in 73 % of samples, also BA. 1 was reported in some samples, the data showed.

Also, samples taken from IIT Madras and Sri Sathya Sai Medical College clusters tested positive for BA. 2 variant of Omicron only, the statement said.