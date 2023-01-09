Jallikattu 2023: Tamil Nadu’s Mega Event Kicks Off As Over 300 Bulls Released Into Sporting Arena

The bull-taming sport was earlier scheduled on January 6 and was postponed to Sunday on safety grounds.

Jallikattu Season Begins In Tamil Nadu

Jallikattu 2023: Tamil Nadu’s mega sporting event, Jallikattu, began with huge fanfare as over 300 bulls were released into the sporting arena on Sunday. Jallikattu celebrations began at Thatchankurichi in Gandarvakottai taluk of Pudukkottai district on Sunday. The bull-taming sport was earlier scheduled on January 6 and was postponed to Sunday on safety grounds.

Watch: Jallikattu 2023 Begins With Huge Fanfare In Tamil Nadu

The event saw at least 350 bull-tamers competing in the event. The bulls were released one after the other as the tamers as it witnessed plenty of enthusiasm among young men.

State Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V Meyyanathan and Minister for Law, S Regupathy inaugurated the event.

At Least 35 People Were Injured In This Event

More than 35 people, including spectators, participants and a few police personnel were injured. Some of them were hospitalised.

Prizes including a brand-new motorcycle, pressure cookers and cots are on offer for winning bulls and tamers.