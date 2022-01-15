Madurai: The annual Jallikattu competition continued for the second day in Palamedu area of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Saturday morning, even amid a huge surge in cases.Also Read - Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Guidelines for Events; Mandates RT-PCR Test Report For Unvaccinated

People gathered to mark Day 2 of bull-taming sport Jallikattu in Madurai early today. Also Read - SC Lifts Ban On Bullock Cart Racing After 4 Yrs In Maharashtra; Order To Follow Norms Of Jallikattu

On Friday, one person died and 80 others were injured in the Jallikattu competition in the Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, the Health Official informed.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu competition underway in Palamedu area of Madurai. pic.twitter.com/f5MGyMb0Gd — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

According to the official, the injured includes 38 bull tamers, 24 bull owners, and 18 spectators.

Amid loud whistles, applause and cheers at Avaniyapuram village in Madurai district, as many as 300 bulls were let out into the arena of bull tamers on Friday.

People gather to mark the second day of bull-taming sport #Jallikattu in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Visuals from this morning. pic.twitter.com/6kxilEObys — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

The Tamil Nadu government had allowed Jallikattu with 300 bulls and 150 spectators. However, hundreds of villagers gathered on roofs and outside the barricades at Avaniyapuram to watch the events on Friday.

Every year during Pongal, the Jallikattu competition is conducted in the villages of Tamil Nadu.