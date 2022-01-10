Chennai: Amid the sharp spike in the covid cases, the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued guidelines for Jallikattu events. According to the order issued by the authorities, only 150 people or 50 percent of seating capacity (whichever is less) will be allowed to attend the event. Full vaccination or the negative RT PCR certificate (not older than 48 hours) has been mandated for the spectators.Also Read - Night Curfew Imposed In Andhra Pradesh After Record COVID Surge | Timings And Other Details Inside

The state government has urged people to watch the event on television and avoid mass gathering amid rising Covid cases in the state.

Here are guidelines issued by the state government:

Only two people – the owner of the bull and an assistant – will be allowed inside the arena with each bull.

District administrations will provide ID cards to the two people

Those without the cards will not be allowed inside the ring.

Full vaccination and a negative RT PCR test not older than 48 hours have been mandated for the participants.

Players too, like the owners of the bull, will be provided with ID cards by respective district administrations.

The districts have been directed to complete the process of issuing ID cards to owners and players three days before the event.

Earlier, the district administration in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur, had banned the conduct of Jallikattu events, ahead of Pongal festival. According to a report published in The Hindu, a large group of Jallikattu enthusiasts gheraoed the Vellore Collectorate a few days ago, seeking permission from Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, to organise the event during the festival.

“During the pandemic, such large public events are automatically banned to prevent the spread of the infection. Special health and police teams were formed to check any violations on COVID-19 norms,” Ranipet Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian told The Hindu.

The Jallikattu event is conducted as part of Mattu Pongal, the third day of the four-day-long harvest festival Pongal.