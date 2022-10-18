Jayalalithaa Death Case: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday tabled the reports of separate Commissions of Inquiry that looked into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi in the state. The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that probed the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016, in its concluding remarks said that V K Sasikala, the late Chief Minister’s confidante, “have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered.”Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Man Kills Newly-Wed Daughter, Husband in Thoothukudi; Surrenders

The panel also found Dr Sivakumar (Jayalalithaa's personal physician and relative of Sasikala), former health secretary Radhakrishnan and former health minister C Vijayabaskar to be guilty and requested an investigation.

The Commission said: "Considering various aspects, the Commission is constrained to come to no other conclusion, but to indict VK Sasikala. She and KS Sivakumar, Dr C Vijayabaskar J Radhakrishnan have to be found at fault and an investigation should be ordered against them."

The Commission also criticised the official declaration of Jayalalithaa’s death. Quoting what had happened after Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4, 2016, the Commission said, “From 3.50 p.m on December 4 CPR and sternotomy exercises were futile and these have been used as a ploy to explain away the delay in the official declaration of her death.”

The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, which probed the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi on anti-Sterlite protesters –that claimed 13 lives– has blamed the police authorities.

Jayalalithaa died on 5 December 2016.