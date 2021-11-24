Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside the acquisition of former late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam residence located at Poes Garden by the former AIADMK government. For the unversed, the AIADMK government had acquired the Veda Nilayam residence to establish a memorial for the late CM.Also Read - Schools Closed, NDRF on Stand-by: Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Downpour; Red Alert Issued | Key Update

The court passed the order while hearing the petition of Deepak and Deepa, nephew and niece of the late AIADMK supremo. The duo had filed separate petitions challenging the government notification for the acquisition of Veda Nilayam to convert it into a memorial and the award passed by the Land Acquisition Officer.

The HC directed the Tamil Nadu government to hand over the residence to the duo within three weeks.

Earlier this year, the Madras High Court had allowed the government to go ahead with the opening ceremony but ordered that the building shall not be thrown open to the public. Former TN CM K Palaniswami had unveiled a plaque that declared the Veda Nilayam residence where the late leader lived -in posh Poes Garden area- a memorial in her honour.