Chennai: Ahead of Kaanum Pongal, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it will temporarily closing several public places in Chennai to avoid large crowds.

From January 15 to January 17, Vandalur Zoo, Mahabalipuram, Guindy National Park and all the beaches in Chennai will be closed for public to prevent people from gathering in large numbers, the state government said.

Kaanum Pongal or Kanum Pongal is the fourth and the final day of Pongal festival. According to the Gregorian calendar Kaanum Pongal is celebrated on January 17.

Pongal, a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God is held in the middle of January. This year, it will be celebrated starting January 14.

According to tradition, the festival marks the end of the winter solstice and the start of the sun’s six-month-long journey.