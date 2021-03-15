Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan is set to make his electoral debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as he filed his nomination for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency on Monday. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Addresses Poll Rally On Wheelchair, Says People's Pain Greater Than Mine

The actor-turned politician made the announcement on Friday that he would be contesting from Coimbatore South. Also Read - Akshay Kumar To Visit Ayodhya As He Kick-Starts Ram Setu Shoot This Week, Says 'It Is a Bridge Between Generations'

Kamal Haasan also released the second list of 43 party candidates which included veteran politician Pazha Karuppiah and yesteryear actor Sripriya who had paired with Haasan in many films in the 70s and 80s. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Spotted Eating During 2nd T20I; Video Spawns Meme Fest on Twitter

Kamal Haasan, whose party is heading a three-party coalition in Tamil Nadu, will be up against the nominees of BJP and Congress, partners in the AIADMK and DMK led alliances respectively, in Coimbatore South.

MNM chief Kamal Haasan files his nomination for Tamil Nadu elections.