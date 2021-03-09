Chennai: Makal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan announced his party’s alliance and seat sharing formula for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 on Monday night. The actor-turned-politician finalized MNM’s poll pact with the Indian Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) and actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK). Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK-Congress Finalise Seat-sharing Pact. Congress Given 25 Seats, to Fight Kanyakumari By-poll

Kamal Haasan's MNM will contest Tamil Nadu polls on 154 out of 234 assembly seats. The remaining 80 seats have been reserved for two of its allies equally, 40 for IJK and 40 for AISMK.

The pact was signed by representatives of the three parties – MNM general secretary CK Kumaravel, AISMK founder Sarathkumar and IJK leader Ravi Pachamuthu.

CK Kumaravel said efforts are also on to bring a few more parties into the alliance led by MNM.

the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the leaders reads: “The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long-pending aspirations of the people. With the common agenda of restoring the pride and glory of Tamil Nadu, they have decided to embark on a long-lasting journey together.”

The agreement further said, “The primary goal of this platform is to contest the upcoming Assembly elections with a promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government.”