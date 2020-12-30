Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday reached out to superstar Rajinikanth, and said he will seek his support for the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. Notably, on Tuesday, Rajinikanth had announced his decision to not enter electoral politics due to health concerns. His decision came a day after he left the hospital in Hyderabad where he was being treated for high blood pressure. Also Read - Coronavirus Strain: One More UK Returnee Tests Positive in Tamil Nadu, Govt Issues New Guidelines

Reacting to the news, Haasan said that he was disappointed by his peer's move. "I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Like his fans, I too have been disappointed but his health is important to me," said Kamal Haasan.

Unlike Rajinikanth's political plans, Haasan made the big plunge in 2018 as he launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018 in Madurai and fought the Lok Sabha elections last year with a vote share of 3.7 per cent.