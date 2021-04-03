Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Saturday requested voters to the voters in the constituency to expose anyone who approaches them for their votes with money or gifts. “Voters of Coimbatore South, if anyone comes to your house to give money or gifts for your vote, expose them on social media with proof. Tag me also. I will visit your house to salute your honesty,” Haasan tweeted in Tamil on Saturday evening. Also Read - Polls to Decide Whether Tamil Nadu Will walk on Path of Dynasty or MGR: Amit Shah

The actor-turned-politician is contesting from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls.



Kamal Haasan also appealed to all contestants to cooperate for a free, fair elections that should be held in democratic manner. In an open letter to the candidates, Haasan, who is contesting from the Coimbatore south constituency, said an election is neither a battleground nor a cricket match between two sides. Victory or defeat is not the end of an election, he said.

Stating the election in this constituency should be held in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner, he said let the voters choose the right candidate. “It is the victory of the people of the constituency, whoever wins,” he said. All have come to work for the people and it would become a democratic tradition if all the contestants give shoulder to the winning candidate, he said.