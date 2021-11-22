Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and actor Kamal Haasan informed on Monday he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the US.Also Read - Rajinikanth Prays at Temple After Returning Home Post Surgery, Shares Photo For Fans

Taking to Twitter, the 67-year-old actor tweeted in Tamil, “Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital.”

Kamal Haasan is currently experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is getting treated in isolation at a hospital.

Meanwhile, India reported 8,488 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 538 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. As many as 249 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,65,911.

The country’s active caseload stands at 1,18,443 which accounts for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.34 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 12,510 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,34,547. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.31 per cent