Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan’s car was allegedly attacked by a man on Sunday. The incident took place when the actor-turned-politician was returning to his hotel after campaigning in Kancheepuram. Reports claimed that the person in an inebriated state tried to block his car by banged the windowpane as he wanted to meet the actor. While Haasan was not injured in the incident, his car’s windscreen was damaged. Following the incident, the MNM cadres thrashed the man and left him bleeding. Later he was handed over to the police. Also Read - Chepauk: Will Udhayanidhi Stalin Able To Cement Entry Of Kalaignar Family’s Third Generation In Tamil Nadu Politics

Taking to Twitter, MNM leader and retired IPS officer AG Mourya said that Haasan’s windscreen was damaged and the man who ‘tried to attack’ the Tamil actor was handed over to the police. Official Twitter handle of Makkal Needhi Maiam also retweeted Mourya’s tweet which said that the party won’t be scared by such elements.

Police, on the other hand, refuted the party’s claims saying that the man tried to stop the car just to have a conversation with the actor.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. Haasan last week announced that he will contest Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency.

The party, which is contesting the elections with allies, actor R Sarath Kumar-led All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and India Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) of Lok Sabha MP Paarivendhar, had announced it will test its fortunes on 154 of the 234 seats, leaving the rest to its two partners.