Kamal Haasan’s MNM Seals Deal With DMK-Led Alliance In Tamil Nadu, Says ‘Joined Hands For The Nation’

The agreement was finalized at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, where Haasan and DMK President M K Stalin sealed the deal.

Actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has officially joined the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, showing their support for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The alliance solidified as the DMK allocated MNM one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls, hinting at a promising collaboration. This decision comes amidst widespread speculation that Haasan’s party would be contesting in the Parliamentary elections.

The agreement was finalized at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, where Haasan and DMK President M K Stalin sealed the deal. Haasan emphasized that his party’s alliance with DMK is driven by a commitment to the nation rather than any personal gain. MNM has pledged their ‘full support’ to the alliance, indicating a united front for the upcoming elections.

As part of the understanding, MNM will actively engage in campaign-related activities across the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the sole Puducherry segment, showcasing a collaborative effort towards a common goal.

Addressing the media, Kamal Haasan said, “My party (MNM) and I are not contesting this election (the Lok Sabha elections). But we will give all cooperation to this alliance. We have joined hands as this is not just for a position, this is for the nation.”

“Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting (the Lok Sabha elections), the party will support and campaign. One seat for MNM in Rajya Sabha (in 2025),” says the party’s general secretary Arunachalam after meeting with DMK. https://t.co/tI0idTdf4g pic.twitter.com/Zlp8EsrL1K — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

MNM will campaign for the alliance in the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment, reports have said. According to a NDTV redport, Stalin’s party has allotted two seats each to the Communist Party of India and CPIM, as well as one each to the Indian Union Muslim League and the Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi has also been allotted two seats.

The DMK had been working on an accord with the Congress, an INDIA bloc ally, with whom it scored dominant wins in the 2019 general and 2021 state elections. In 2019, the Congress won eight of nine seats in Tamil Nadu, while the DMK won 38 of the 39 seats. M K Stalin’s DMK is keen to repeat the 2019 sweep, seen as one of the key architects of the INDIA alliance.

