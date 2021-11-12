Chennai: Seven coaches of Kannur-Yeshwantpur Express derailed between Toppuru-Sivadi ghat section in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu on Friday, said South Western Railway (SWR) officials. The incident took place around 3.50 am on Friday. The coaches derailed due to the sudden falling of boulders on the train.Also Read - Tami Nadu petrol dealers say no to plastic money from tomorrow

No casualties and injuries have been reported. SWR officials said all the 2,348 passengers on board are safe.

Following the incident, the DRM Bengaluru Shyam Singh with the Divisional team of senior officers and a doctor rushed to the spot immediately with an accident relief train (ART) and medical equipment van at 4.45 am.

“The unaffected rear portion of six coaches and SLR along with passengers is cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem. This will be halted at Toppuru. 15 buses are being arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of passengers. 5 buses are being arranged at the spot of the accident. Water and light refreshment have been arranged at spot,” stated SWR.

Senior railway officers, Principal Heads of Departments, and the Disaster Management Cell, Hubballi are closely monitoring the situation.