Karaikudi Election Result LIVE Updates: Karaikudi comes under the Sivaganga district and it is one of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies. People of Karaikudi voted for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.

This time, S Mangudi (INC), H Raja (BJP), Rajkumar (MNM), Duraimanickam (NTK), Therbogi V Pandi (AMMK) are the prime candidates contesting from Karaikudi constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Karaikudi Assembly Constituency was recorded as 47.02 percent and Ramasamy Kr of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Karpagam Ilango from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 18283 votes.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,82,460 registered voters for Karaikudi assembly seat, out of which 1,40,223 were male and 1,42,228 were female voters. 0.9% of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

