Karaikudi Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Karaikudi seat in Tamil Nadu that went to polls on April 6 will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Whether it will a hat-trick of terms for the AIADMK or the return of DMK after a decade in opposition, will be made clear today. The AIADMK is contesting this polls in alliance with the BJP while the DMK has partnered with the Congress

A total of 234 Assembly constituencies went to polls on April 6, and as many as 3,998 candidates including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, and BJP state unit chief L Murugan are in the fray.

About Karaikudi

Karaikudi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. In 2016, Ramasamy Kr of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Karpagam Ilango from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 18283 votes.

Key candidates: S.Mangudi (INC), H.Raja (BJP), Rajkumar (MNM), Duraimanickam (NTK), Therbogi V.Pandi (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Karaikudi constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections.



