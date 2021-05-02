Karaikudi Election Result Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday. As per the latest numbers on the Election Commission website, Congress candidate S Mangudi was leading by 43% and he won this seat. Also Read - ‘V For Victory’: Mamata Banerjee to Stake Claim to Form Govt in Bengal at 7 AM Tomorrow

Karaikudi comes under the Sivaganga district and it is one of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies. People of Karaikudi voted for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Thanks People For Landslide Victory, Says Bengal Has Saved India

This time, S Mangudi (INC), H Raja (BJP), Rajkumar (MNM), Duraimanickam (NTK), Therbogi V Pandi (AMMK) are the prime candidates contesting from Karaikudi constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - West Bengal: BJP Party Office Set Ablaze In Arambagh, Party Accuses TMC of Causing Incident

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,82,460 registered voters for Karaikudi assembly seat, out of which 1,40,223 were male and 1,42,228 were female voters. 0.9% of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Karaikudi are: N Baluswamy (BSP), S Mangudi (INC), H Raja (BJP), N Durai Manickam (NTK), Dherpoki V Pandi (AMMK), Rajkumar G (AMGRDMK), S Rajkumar (MNM), B Vanitha (PT), A Ganesan (IND), M Naina Mohamed (IND), A Paramasivam (IND), N Meenal (IND), K Velu (IND)

Keep a tab on india.com for all the latest updates on vote counting

Check Updates here:

14.45 IST: As per the latest numbers on the Election Commission website, Congress candidate S Mangudi is leading by 43% with 7587 votes.

09:26 IST: Results have so far been declared for 67 out of 234 seats. AIADMK+ leading on 21 seat., DMK+ leading on 45 seat., MNM+ leading on 1 seat.

08.00 IST: Counting has begun in Karaikudi constituency.

07.00 IST: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Karaikudi Assembly Constituency was recorded as 47.02 percent and Ramasamy Kr of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Karpagam Ilango from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 18283 votes.